Dangal box office collections by day 7: Aamir Khan creates BO magic with Rs 350 cr

Dangal, starring Amir Khan, is doing superbly at the Indian and foreign box office. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collections by day 7: Not demonetisation, ‘anti-national’ outrage or holidays falling on the weekend could stop Aamir Khan from making a killing with his latest offering Dangal. The film is a smash hit in India and apparently, the overseas audience are loving it as well. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dangal has earned a total of Rs 350.82 crore at the domestic and foreign box office. The incredible tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughter Geeta and Babita has caught the imagination of people around the world. As Rishi Kapoor had aptly put it, “Film makers blamed demonetisation for their film’s failure. Please explain “Dangal”. Expected to be the biggest at +350 cr. in these times!”

Film makers blamed demonetisation for their film’s failure. Please explain “Dangal”. Expected to be the biggest at +350 cr. in these times! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 28, 2016



Dangal’s current earnings make it the 10th highest worldwide grosser, crossing Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani. Ahead of it lies a Shahrukh Khan hat trick of My Name Is Khan, Chennai Express and Happy New Year at the seventh, eighth and ninth place respectively. At the sixth spot is the current 2016 box office beast Sultan. Ahead of that is 3 Idiots, Dilwale, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the fifth, fourth and second spot respectively. Aamir’s Dhoom 2 takes the second place and not unsurprisingly his PK sits at the number one spot. Clearly, Dangal has a long way to go if it is to challenge PK’s supremacy. Yet, given its performance in its first week, it may not be that long before Dangal sets a new record for Bollywood.

You might also like to watch:

At the home front, Dangal failed to break the record of the biggest opening day earnings, which still belongs to Sultan. However, Dangal has managed to earn more than Salman Khan’s film in the first week and that in itself is indicative of the movie’s performance in the weeks to come.