Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan starrer triumphs in US, Canada, logs Rs 2 cr in earnings

Aamir Khan's Dangal is having an impressive run overseas as Mr Perfectionist's fans have flocked to theatres in the US and Canada.

Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan’s movie is having an impressive run overseas as Mr Perfectionist’s fans have flocked to theatres in the US and Canada. While no one was surprised with Dangal performing well at the Indian box office, the film, like his earlier hits 3 Idiots and PK, is drawing audiences in droves. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film hit theatres abroad on Wednesday itself and so far, it’s doing a fantastic job. In Canada, the film earned Rs 29 lakh (over 42,000 USD) from 23 screens. In the US, it was shown on 279 screens and earned a staggering Rs 1.91 crore. The film hasn’t fared too badly Down Under either. It opened across 27 screens in Australia and pulled in Rs 19.87 lakh (over 4,100 USD).

Dangal has met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers. In particular, the wrestling scene between Aamir Khan’s Mahavir Singh and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Geeta Phogat has been lauded for its action sequence and underlying emotional struggle. While Aamir owns every scene he appears in, the star has given a creditable amount of screen time to Fatima and Sanya Malhotra to carry the film as well. Both actresses, who will probably go on to have a long career in films, easily hold their own in front of Aamir, which is no small achievement.

So far, Dangal has seen a very encouraging rate of advance booking on its first day. As the footfall will only increase during evening shows and the weekend, Dangal is expected to finally break the 2016 ‘curse’ that has doomed films this year. Despite a range of films this year, none of them made a real mark at the box office with the exception of Salman Khan’s Sultan. Dangal might finally change that and end the year on a high note.