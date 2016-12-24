Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan starrer racks up Rs 4.64 cr in UAE/GCC on Day 1

Dangal box office collections: The spectacular, down-to-earth movie Dangal, is all about a father, who is a wrestler, and his two daughters in a relationship that starts from wrestlers’ mud-pit in a small town and leads us to a global crowning glory. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections: The spectacular, down-to-earth movie Dangal, that stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is all about a father, who is a wrestler, and his two daughters in a relationship that starts from wrestlers’ mud-pit in a small town and leads us to a global crowning glory. It is a wrestling biopic about Mahavir Singh Phogat and picturises his strength and tribulations in training his daughters Geeta and Babita to achieve glory for the country at the top-most wrestling championships in the world.

The movie released in India on Friday and it saw cinemas filled to the brim instantly. Aamir has surprised always and the audience was expecting him to do that this time too and he managed that exactly – the movie reviews has been excellent. And as is his wont, the box office collections started fattening up instantly. The reaction is instantaneous as Aamir’s fans are totally dedicated to their idol and will go and watch his movie as soon as it releases.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

And that is not confined to just India, the magic of Aamir has spread worldwide. As such, Dangal, which had opened in as many as 95 screen in the Gulf region, collected a figure around 2.5 mn AED or $685,000, which translates to Rs. 4.64 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. However, this is not the final figure as the collections of all the cinemas was yet to be tabulated as some of them had not sent in their figures. So, this figure will balloon further, much to the filmmakers delight.

That the movie has no other big ticket release by any other big star is also playing in favour of Dangal. However, almost everybody tries to avoid a release alongside Aamir as they know that their audience will just shrivel up in front of the superstar.