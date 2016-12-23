Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan starrer off to a massive start, logs 80 to 90% occupancy rate

According to report by the Bollywood Hungama, on the first day Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ had earned a occupancy rate varying from 80 % to 90 %. ([email protected] _khan)

With all eyes on the box office scores of the much awaited Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, depicting the real life of a wrestler and her coach, had finally hit the screens today. As expected, the movie which took two years of making, had a spectacular opening day, with a high occupancy rate.

According to report by the Bollywood Hungama, on the first day Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ had earned a occupancy rate varying from 80 % to 90 %, with multiplexes mostly holding morning shows. And as the faces no major competition of Hollywood or Bollywood movies releasing on the same date, ‘Dangal’ is expected to be a box office hit. Further, the corporate bookings had also helped the movie get a high occupancy rate in the first day. According to Bollywood Hungama report, many theaters had retained the price of the movie’s morning shows same as it is for the evening shows. And with no more Bollywood majors to release in the coming two weeks, Dangal is set to be one of the most grossed Bollywood movie of the year.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is based on the real life of a wrestling coach, Mahavir Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, who went to the top level of Indian wrestling. The Aamir Khan starrer had been announced tax free in Uttar Pradesh, following a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.