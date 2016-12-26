Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan starrer beats PK record, enters 100 crore club in opening weekend itself

With Dangal reaching the Rs 100 crore mark in three days, Aamir Khan outdid his PK record, where it took him four days to enter the club. (Bollywood Hungama)

Dangal box office collections: Dangal is off to a good start, entering Bollywood’s 100 crore club. With Dangal reaching the Rs 100 crore mark in three days, Aamir Khan outdid his PK record, where it took him four days to enter the club. Dangal is now on par with his 2013 hit Dhoom 3, which also made the club in three days. In that regard, the film is also running parallel to Salman Khan’s box office performance with Sultan, which also took three days to enter the much-touted club, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Yet, in the the race of largest opening days, Dangal still came second to its nemesis. Dangal opened to Rs 29.7 crore, while Sultan earned a staggering Rs 36.54 on its opening day – even Salman’s tweet praising the film as being better than Sultan couldn’t help Dangal take the number one spot. The film, however, has earned glowing reviews for its strong performances, feminist storyline and moments of patriotism. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra have been touted as the best finds of 2016, while Aamir is said to have surpassed all his previous performances.

Of course, no film is without controversy and Dangal had its share when Twitter reacted to the playing of the national anthem within the film. Many tweeted that the audience stood up more out of fear rather than any feelings of patriotism. However, many others praised the nationalistic bent of the movie during the scene of the Commonwealth Games.

Dangal also ran into trouble when a section of Twitter trended the #BoycottDangal hashtag on account of Aamir’s statements last year about growing intolerance in the country. However, despite critics, the film has clearly gone on to do immensely well and it remains to be seen whether Dangal will outdo PK’s total earnings of Rs 340 crore during its run at the box office.