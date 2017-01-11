Dangal Box Office Collections: Aamir Khan powers take to Rs 353 cr

Dangal breaks all the Box Office Collection records.

Dangal Box Office Collections: After an intensive promotion campaign, looks like Dangal is going to be not just the biggest release of the year, but all-time. Released on December 23, 2016, the Aamir Khan starrer was released world-wide across 5,300 screens. It was released on a very positive note as all teh reviews were glowing. Alongside Aamir Khan, the movie featured two debutants – Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanaya Malhotra in lead roles.

The Box Office collection of Dangal has grossed approximately Rs 663 crore in the world-wide box office which has surpassed Salman Khan starrer Babrangi Bhaijaan by more than 40 Cr. The worldwide collection includes the paid previews of the movie that took place overseas as well as the collection of all the dubbed versions of the movie that took place in the domestic market of India.

The gross Box Office collection of the movie in India is over 491 Cr. (as on Jan 10, 2017). On the opening day itself, the movie earned 29.78 Cr. and the collection of the opening weekend was 107 Cr, by the end of the first week after the release, the movie was able to earn 197 Cr.

As the days proceed, the earning of the movie continue to increase. Dangal proved to be a world-wide hit in the first week of its release itself and looks like it is on its way to make new Box Office records and it has appeared as the All Time Highest Weekend Grosser also.