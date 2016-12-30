  3. Dangal box office collections: Aamir Khan beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in first week

After defeating the cash crunch resulting from the note ban order of PM Narendra Modi on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Aamir Khan's widely praised movie 'Dangal' has now broken the record of Salman Khan-starrer 'Sultan', this year's highest grosser by earning Rs 197.53 crore in its opening week.

After defeating the cash crunch resulting from the note ban order of PM Narendra Modi on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Aamir Khan’s widely praised movie ‘Dangal’ has now broken the record of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sultan’, this year’s highest grosser by earning Rs 197.53 crore in its opening week. ‘Sultan’ had made Rs 180.36 crore collection in its first week and Rs 300 crore collection in India alone. The movie has seen people from all walks of life heading to cinemas to see how a strict father instilled discipline and excellence in his daughters to lead them to the top of the world in wrestling. It is a feelgood movie that has won universal praise.

Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news on Twitter and called the movie a ”winner in a series of tweets.

#Dangal emerges a WINNER… Collects a WHOPPING ₹ 197.53 cr nett in Week 1… Expected to sprint towards ₹ 250 cr by Weekend 2…

Besides, Bollywood has also shared its views about the movie – from Ram Gopal Verma to Varun Dhawan, everyone has praised the performances of Aamir Khan and other actors in the films.

This most awaited biopic is successfully running in the cinemas and it seems that the movie will set new milestones in the Bollywood.

