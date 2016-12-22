Dangal box office collection prediction: Aamir Khan to power take to over Rs 25 cr on opening day

With no competition for Aamir Khan and great reviews, Dangal’s first day earnings will easily overtake the Rs 25 crore mark.

Dangal box office prediction: Aamir Khan has steadily been working to raise the excitement surrounding Dangal to a fever pitch. Finally, the wait will be over tomorrow and fans will go by the hordes to see him as former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The film’s occupancy rate is pegged at 65% and will only increase during the evening shows. With no viable competition in theatres and reviews that unanimously hail the movie as a masterpiece, Dangal’s first day earnings will easily overtake the Rs 25 crore mark.

While Dangal is touted to be one of the finest films of the year, it will only be able get the highest opening day earnings of 2016 by an very long shot. Aamir would have to ‘wrestle’ with Salman Khan for that honour and the latter’s unstoppable Sultan clocked in at Rs 36.54 crore on its very first day. Of course, the two film’s offer very different stories, despite the common connect of wrestling. In fact, it is the difference in story – Sultan predominantly being a love story, while Dangal features a father-daughter relationship – that might help Sultan maintain its position as the highest first day earner of the year.

The Christmas holiday won’t help Dangal’s box office gains either, as it falls on a Sunday, but the occupancy rate will increase dramatically on the weekend. So far, Dangal has gotten rave reviews from celebrities and critics treated to an advanced screening. Aamir’s performance justifies all the hype surrounding the extreme physical transformation he underwent for the film and Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhota, who makes her debut with Dangal, provide an extremely able supporting cast. While the film is entirely Aamir’s, he has given enough time for his ‘daughters’ to showcase their talent, along with Sakshi Tanwar, who plays his onscreen wife Daya Kaur.