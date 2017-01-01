Dangal Box Office Collection Day 9: At Rs 238.85 cr, Aamir Khan starrer becomes 5th all time blockbuster

The success of the movie was well predicted by Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh in the first week. (IE)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has brought the sunshine Bollywood had been waiting for all year long. The movie made RS 22.72 crore on Day 9. Bringing an end to the industry’s gloom, Dangal not only made its way into the Rs 300 crore club but also emerged as the 5th biggest all time blockbuster in current times, reports DNA news. For a movie to do good amidst the demonetisation chaos is an achievement in itself and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has done exceptionally well – digital payments had a lot to do with it, surely. With a box office collection of Rs197.53 crore in its opening week and Rs 238.85 crore by Day 9, the movie is close to inscribing its name in the golden list of Rs 300 crore movies. From the cast of the movie to its songs, the people have praised Dangal for many reasons. It seems that the movie will continue to dominate the cinemas for some time now.

The success of the movie was well predicted by Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh in the first week. Although Dangal’s trailer was quite promising, the box office figures must have taken everyone in the industry by surprise when Dangal almost surpassed Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan’s starrer Sultan, a movie of the same genre, just before year end. The movie is expected to surpass two big blockbusters, one of Salman Khan’s (Kick) and the other of Shah Rukh Khan’s (Chennai Express) movie. The battle is now between Bajrangi Bhaijan (321 crore), Sultan (301.5 crore), Dhoom 3 ( 284 crore).