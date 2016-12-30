Dangal box office collection day 7: Aamir Khan starrer to enter Rs 200 cr club on 2nd Friday

Aamir Khan’s recent release Dangal has managed to win the box office collections with a whopping Day 7 collection and is all set to enter Rs 200 cr club by the end of this week. (Source: IE)

Dangal box office collection day 7: Despite a severe cash crunch in the country, Aamir Khan’s recent release Dangal has managed to win big at the box office with a whopping 7 day collection and will enter the Rs 200 cr club on the second – Friday since its release in the Indian market. The movie saw a huge reponse from fans and the cinema-going public since its release, as it is expected to cross Rs 200 cr mark on 2nd Friday. Taking to social media platform Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1… Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well… Expected to cross Rs 200 cr on 2nd Fri…” Talking about Dangal’s total box office collection in six days, he wrote, “#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: Rs 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING!”

Not just in India, but the film is doing great business overseas as well. The movie has crossed Rs 100 cr overseas and is still going strong. Till now Dangal is managed to bag $ 15.01 million [Rs 102.25 cr].

Breaking the odds over the box office collection post government’s Demonetisation drive, Dangal has experienced a bigger audience and a much better box office numbers than other releases in 2016. Commenting on the same, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said that those who blamed demonetisation for their films’ failures should explain Dangal. He tweeted: “Film makers blamed demonetisation for their films’ failure. Please explain “Dangal”. Expected to be the biggest at +350 cr. in these times!.”

A society that is largely dominated by males in villages like Haryana, Dangal’s story breaks the stereotypes by showing a father himself encouraging his daughters to take to the sport of wrestling, – a man’s game. Geeta and Babita (the two main characters of the movie) have said in various interviews that Aamir Khan’s portrayal of their father was actually too kind. He is indeed a lot more ‘haanikarak’ in reality, said the girls.