Dangal box office collection day 13: At Rs 304 cr, Aamir Khan beats Salman Khan’s Sultan; film turns Bollywood’s all-time No. 3

Dangal earned Rs 9 crore on Wednesday. Aamir Khan’s film is the highest grosser of 2016. (YouTube)

Dangal box office collection day 13: Aamir Khan closed the Sultan vs Dangal debate on Wednesday (day 13), collecting Rs 9.23 crore. The total earnings of Dangal are now Rs 304.38 crore, beating the Salman Khan starrer, which had earned Rs 300.45 crore. Within 13 days of its release, Dangal has become the highest grossing movie of 2016, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. The film is also now the third highest grossing movie of all time with Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Rs 320.24 crore and PK at Rs 340.8 crore. Can Dangal make its way to the top spot on the list? It has a free run so far until OK Jaanu hits theatres next week, so we’ll have to wait and see.

On another note finally got to see dangal. And lovvvvved it. Aaahhh the pleasure of watching a GOOD film. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 5, 2017

#Dangal is the best film I’ve watched in a long time. And in all probability, will remain so for a very long time. Salute, @aamir_khan Sir! — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) December 19, 2016

Dangal’s entry into the 300 crore club puts Salman and Aamir at yet another tie, as now both of two films each in the club. Competing with the two Khans is Anushka Sharma, who starred in both PK and Sultan. We’ll have to see which of these three actors can come out on top with their future releases. Aamir also beat his personal best with the wrestling flick. While PK had taken 17 days to reach the Rs 300 crore mark, Dangal has beat that record by four days. Let’s see whether he can top that whenever his next big film comes out.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar this year. He roped in his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim, who played a young Geeta Phogat in the sports biopic. In Secret Superstar, Zaira will play the part of a girl who wants to become a singer and Aamir will appear as a musician in the film.