Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan creates history, becomes first Indian film to earn Rs 2,000 cr

Dangal box office collection: This Aamir Khan starrer has broken yet another record by becoming the first Indian movie to earn Rs 2000 crore worldwide. According to a report by the Forbes Magazine, Dangal achieved this feat by earning Rs 2.5 crore on its 53rd day at the China box office. With this, the movie also crossed the Rs 2000 crore mark at the box-office. “It (Dangal) stands alone as the leggiest film in Chinese box office history with an opening day multiple of 86x. The closest contender to that record is Zootopia—like Dangal, incidentally, a film funded and distributed by Disney—but Dangal left Zootopia in its dust long ago when it surpassed the animated family film’s multiple of 69x,” the Forbes report said.

What Dangal has achieved is no less than a miracle. Nitish Tiwari directorial has put Hindi cinema on the world map. Dangal has now become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in history and the highest-grossing sports movie of 2017. It has already left international hits like Captain America: Civil War, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, The Jungle Book, Kung Fu Panda 3 etc behind and is eyeing on world’s biggest blockbuster Avatar and Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World respectively at China box office.

However, there is a small roadblock for the film. Dangal’s distribution authorisation in China is about to expire shortly which means it might just fail to get past Avatar and Jurassic World. In rest of the world, including India where Dangal released in December 2016, the film earned Rs 745 crore. Dangal has also brought immense popularity for Aamir Khan in China. According to social media followers on Weibo, sort of a Chinese Twitter, Aamir Khan is now more popular than PM Narendra Modi in China.

The bigger news for the fans, however, is that the movie is now available on Netflix. Apart from Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees can also be watched on the online streaming platform now.