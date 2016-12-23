Dangal audience review: Aamir Khan’s wrestling flick wows Twitter

The audience clearly loved Aamir Khan’s performance in Dangal. (YouTube)

Dangal audience review: There’s no stopping the outpouring of praise for Aamir Khan’s latest film, but is anyone really surprised by that? Nitesh Tiwari delivers a powerful story, driven by its feminist theme, and the audience clearly loves it. Twitter has exploded with reviews, not just from fans, but even celebrities who have called the film a masterpiece. With the amount of effort he put into his role (both young and old), Aamir Khan must feel quite good about it all paying off. Not only did the real Mahavir Singh and Geeta Phogat love the movie, but even Salman Khan praised it, saying it was better than Sultan. Planning to check out Dangal over the weekend? Here’s what the audience has to say about this amazing film:

Watch FDFS of #dangal WHAT A WHAT A WHAT A fantastic movie hats of to you @aamir_khan sir ???? — A R K (@abdulra20889858) December 23, 2016

#Dangal Tremendous first half. Complete Emotional ride. Gives you goosebumps. — VishwasBN (@VishwasBN) December 23, 2016

#Dangal between father and daughter will stir your emotions — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) December 23, 2016

Director #NiteshTiwari deserves a special mention. #Dangal is very inspiring and wonderfully written. Kudos to the whole team! — Bhārgav Rām (@bhargav_kaka) December 23, 2016

#Dangal – The first fight is a complete winner & so is the song Dhaakad after that. D film takes a huge spirited leap post the first 45 min. — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) December 23, 2016

Finally watched #Dangal . For me this one is the best movie of 2016 . Not only Aamir Khan but all characters deserve stand ovation. — Arjun L Gurung #MUFC (@ALGfacts) December 23, 2016

Let it be said that if you’ve seen #Dangal, you’ve seen all inspirational sports movies.@aamir_khan #dangalreview — Nasir Perwez (@imnperwez) December 23, 2016

What a Scene .. Father and Daughter Wrestling Scene and situation, expressions Superbbb Fantastic ???????????????????????? – #Dangal — Raghava Rag’s (@Rags_aCreator) December 23, 2016

#Dangal Best Biopic Made in INDIAN CINEMA & @aamir_khan, U are the BEST, BEST & ULTIMATE BEST ???????????? Must Watch Film.. Kudos to the Makers ???????? — Ravi kiran (@kinnuPSPK) December 23, 2016

Now talking about the film #Dangal it’s an experience a very very beautiful experience. Superb work done by each and everyone ???? — Anshuman Malhotra (@the_anshumanM) December 23, 2016

