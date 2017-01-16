Dangal actress Zaira Wasim: Will Aamir Khan’s flick reach Rs 500 cr thanks to controversy?

Dangal is in its third week at the box office and its earnings remain quite spectacular. So far, the film has earned a total of Rs 370 crore at the box office, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Whether it will power on to make Rs 400 crore remains to be seen as the film has only ten days left before it receives the double threat of Raees and Kaabil. However, the controversy which flared up around Zaira Wasim, who plays the young Geeta Phogat in the film, has brought the film back to the national spotlight. The actress posted an apology today on Twitter for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, which went viral and left many shocked.

Dhaakad ladkiyon ka role kiya hai usne toh usko darne or sharminda hone ki koi zarurat nahi hai: Wrestler Geeta Phogal on Zaira Wasim pic.twitter.com/S6we1UdSF2 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

It will be interesting to see if this renewed interest translates into Dangal’s box office performance. Those who had given the movie a miss might want to watch the actress who was suddenly propelled into the media spotlight. There’s a sense of mystery surrounding Zaira’s tweets as well with the actress writing a post to clarify her motive for her apology and then deleting all the tweets. Did she receive death threats? Was it a publicity stunt? What does Aamir Khan think of intolerance now and will he voice his opinion after the harsh treatment he faced in 2015?

All these questions will probably go unanswered and what the viewers are left with is a movie. Conspiracy theorists might claim that getting Dangal back on people’s minds was the agenda all along. While we’ll never know whether any of these theories are true, we keenly wait to see if the audience is intrigued enough to watch the star again in theatres. One thing is for sure though, Zaira Wasim doesnt’ need the ‘Dangal girl’ prefix before her name anymore. This incident has rid her of that.