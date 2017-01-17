Dangal actress Zaira Wasim row: Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher lambast trolls

Shraddha Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher and others support Dangal’s Zaira Wasim. (PTI/ Twitter)

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim is slowly getting support from the Bollywood fraternity. Shraddha Kapoor is the latest celebrity to tweet her support for the 16-year-old star. “#ZairaWasim, I LOVED you & everything to do with Dangal. You worked hard, it showed & I look up to you. Keep shining, keep dreaming!” the OK Jaanu actress wrote today. Earlier today, Aamir Khan had some encouraging words for Zaira when he tweeted, “The beauty is that bright, young, talented, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You are certainly a role model for me.”

Aamir further told the actress not to be afraid, adding, “Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you.” Anupam Kher retweeted music producer Raj Pandit’s message to Zaira, which read, “Dear @zairawasim, as a fellow #Indian, #Kashmiri & #Artist, I truly believe that if #India, especially J&K, needs a role model – it’s YOU.” While Javed Akhtar wrote, “Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops, don’t give an iota of AZADI to others. Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success. Shame!”

It’s not just Bollywood that’s lending its weight behind Zaira. Cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote, “To me whole @zairawasim episode smells of sexual bias. Can someone say d same thing 2 @aamir_khan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk? Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think “Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain.” @aamir_khan.” While novelist Noor Zaheer told ANI, “Some think they are custodians of a community and they will decide what women do. She is Indian and Kashmir is India.”