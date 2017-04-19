WATCH Coca-Cola turns to Deepika Padukone to add the ‘chill’ factor in new commercial

The advertisement begins with Deepika being followed by photographers outside a hotel. She escapes them by entering an elevator which breaks down abruptly.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday launched a new commercial starring Deepika Padukone. The ad titled ‘Elevator’ has been made under “taste the feeling” campaign keeping the Indian audience in mind. The advertisement begins with Deepika being followed by photographers outside a hotel. She escapes them by entering an elevator which breaks down abruptly. A room service attendant in the same elevator promptly offers a chilled Coke to Deepika. This helps in easing the environment and breaking the ice between a sought-after celebrity and a common person.

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Debabrata Mukherjee, VP – Marketing, Coca-Cola India, added, “Coca-Cola is a simple pleasure that creates memorable moments out of ordinary ones. We have added local flavour to our global elevator campaign and created what we believe is a highly engaging communication. While the countries and places may differ, the simple pleasure of enjoying a Coke remains universal. “The ad is truly enjoyable due to celebrity quotient of Deepika Padukone, upbeat music, great storytelling and a positive message that no matter what you do, you can always bond over Coca-Cola,” he said in a press statement.

Highlighting the thought behind the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman Asia Pacific, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – India, McCann, who supervised the creatives of the campaign said “The new Coca-Cola Elevator campaign captures a tale of togetherness between total strangers. The light-hearted film features Deepika Padukone as herself, where a fan bumps into his heart-throb in an elevator. Coca-Cola breaks the ice and makes the connection between the celebrity and the awe-struck fan special. The choice of music and dance make the film truly enjoyable.”

Deepika too shared her experience. “Shooting for this campaign was so much fun. It’s a situation I could completely identify with and I think the bond between two people has been captured beautifully,” she said.