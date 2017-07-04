Chunky Pandey daughter Ananya next female lead in Karan Johar movie Student Of The Year 2? Find out here

However, the latest buzz is that Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday is sprinting has grabbed the lead in the race for the next female face in Karan Johar’s sequel.(Image: Instagram)

Chunky Pandey daughter Ananya may just have surpassed several newbies – from Sri Devi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to Disha Patani who were reportedly set to act in the sequel of Student Of The Year 2. However, the latest buzz is that Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday is sprinting has grabbed the lead in the race for the next female face in Karan Johar’s sequel. According to reports by Indian Express, Karan Johar, for now, has zeroed in on Ananya to play the female lead in the franchise. While Tiger Shroff was earlier confirmed to play the male lead. Student Of The Year gave Bollywood three of its current heartthrobs – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. While the first had two guys and female role lead, the franchise film will have two female leads, unlike the first part.

While the reports by DNA, Ananya has been preparing for her Bollywood debut with acting and dancing classes soon after her graduation. Ananya who is likely to feature in Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger and is training under the guidance of the celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. For those who don’t know, Ananya has recently completed her graduation from the Dhirubhai Ambani International High School. Her father Chunky an interview with Mirror Today, revealed that his daughter is planning to make it big in the film industry. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision sometime ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

You may also like to watch:

Earlier, the buzz was that Bollywood’s known godfather, Salman Khan would be launching Ananya. But now with these reports of her casting in Student Of The Year 2, that seems obviously unlikely. Though the official confirmation is yet to be announced.