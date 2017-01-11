Chiranjeevi set to return on big screen; Police to have a tough time

Chiranjeevi to star in a lead role after 10 years. (Source: PTI)

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad or as you know him Chiranjeevi is set to make a comeback on the big screen after 10 years with his 150th film named ‘Khaidi No. 150’ on January 11. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, this film is a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Kaththi’ starring Vijay. The trailer of Khaidi No. 150 saw Chiranjeevi dance on his signature moves and beat the hell out of goons driving his fans crazy.

There is huge craze for the movie and according to the early predictions it is set to break all the record in Telugu industry. Fans have been lining up outside theatres to get first day tickets and all the 30 shows at Prasad’s IMAX were sold out within an hour after the booking started.

Companies in gulf countries including Oman, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Saudi Arabia that are home to more than 4 lakh Telugu people have already declared a holiday on January 11. All the other films including Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan’s Dhruva will be taken off theaters one day before the release of Khaidi No. 150.

However, it is set to clash with another big Telugu film ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ which will be released one day later and stars the son of late NTR, N Balakrishna who is also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Gautamiputra Satakarni also has a good buzz and this could lead to the clash among fans of two superstars causing trouble for Andhra police.

The Andhra DGN had a strict approach when talking about the matter. He appealed the fans to stay away from any controversy and asked them not to spread bad word about other actors or their fans. He reinforced the fact that anyone found guilty of such actions will not be spared.

Khaidi No. 150 also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran and Tarun Arora in important roles and will also have a cameo from Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. With Sankranti festival also coming up, Andhra police might be up for some tough days ahead.