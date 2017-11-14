Children’s Day 2017: With popular shows on Pogo, Disney, Netflix, let your kids chill on this special day

Popular TV channels and online apps make sure that they give the kids a fun time this children’s day along with a bit of learning.

Imagine a day entirely meant for your kids! A day where they can just do whatever they want. They can have fun, also with you and will thank you later. So, this Children’s Day, your children deserve some time for themselves and say the cool thing- “We are chilling”! And what better than them laying on the couch with some popcorn and chocolates watching their favourite shows. Here are the shows that popular TV channels and online apps provide for the children that are surely going to give them a fun time this children’s day along with a bit of learning.

1. Dinosaur Train

This is a fun and learning show for children. The half-an-hour show has a tyrannosaurus ‘Buddy’ who travels on a special train and explores the world of dinosaurs. Dinosaur Train is educational as well as a fun ride for kids.

2. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom

This British animated series is one of the cute shows on Netflix that revolves around elves and fairies. But, at the same time, it also introduces you to the real side of life. Young fairy princess Holly has magical powers and her best friend, Ben Elf helps her when she goes horribly wrong in her attempts.

3. Chhota Bheem

The popular Pogo TV show is about Bheem; an extremely brave, strong and intelligent young boy. Everyone in the town is very fond of him, as he always manages to solve everyone’s problems. As per reports, Netflix’s 1st original Indian animated series Mighty Little Bheem will be based on Chhota Bheem.

4. Minions

The ‘Minions’ series on Netflix is a spin-off of the popular ‘Despicable Me’ series. Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a super-villain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world. Watch, these mischievous and unpredictable banana-yellow minions will make their way into your heart.

5. Shrek

Shrek is on a mission to rescue a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, and he teams up with his compatriot -a wisecracking donkey. The movie offers a take on beauty, friendship, and belief in oneself, through the medium of music and dance.

6. Art Attack

This popular British television series on Disney Channel is a show to teach your children how to make art easy in various ways. Host Neil Buchanan teaches how to make paper stencils, paper mache or balloons.

7. M.A.D

Another popular show on Pogo, M.A.D is an interactive, creative journey, transforming ordinary materials into brilliant works of art. Host Rob is popular with kids and helps you explore the world of possibilities through art.

8. Mr Bean

One of the most watched animated series on Pogo, Mr Bean has the title character who serves as the protagonist of the series. He wants the environment around him to be clean. His efforts to stay out of trouble is what makes this show special.

9. Mighty Raju

After Chhota Bheem, it’s Mighty Raju that engrosses kids the most. It is the story of four-year-old Raju who receives super human strength when his then-pregnant mother accidentally consumes a compound created by his scientist father.

10. Monsters vs Aliens

This movie on Netflix is the story of an extraterrestrial robot landing on Earth and going on a rampage. But here the bad guys are the good guys and your perception towards them changes. There is one hideously mutated cockroach/scientist hybrid, one weird blob of blue goo, one lizard-thing and one giant moth creature. Watch, this is an eye-ball grabber.