Check out the hilarious reactions of Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor after winning the National Award

(Twitter)

The 64th National Film Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on April 7. While Akshay Kumar won the Best actor of the year award for his film Rustom and on the other hand Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja that was directed by Ram Madhvani won the Best Hindi Feature Film award. Post the announcement of the results, the two actors turned to social media to share their happiness over their achievement. While Sonam Kapoor posted a picture on Instagram, Khiladi Kumar turned to twitter.

An hours after winning the award, Akshay Kumar turned to twitter and posted a video. He wrote- “#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for Rustom, countless emotions, very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried, a big THANK YOU????????” In the video, the actor thanked jury and his fans for the award and he dedicated the award to his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Here is his twitter post-

#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for Rustom,countless emotions,very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried,a big THANK YOU???????? pic.twitter.com/Wo7mfi6dI8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 7, 2017

Sonam Kapoor posted a photo along with Akshay Kumar on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Who would’ve thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar”

Here is the Instagram post by Neerja star, Sonam Kapoor-

Who would’ve thought!! Shocked and grateful!! All the way from maheshvar!!! #nationalawards #neerja #rustom @akshaykumar A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

The jury of the 64th National Film Awards was headed by film director Priyadarshan, other jury members included film director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is the Jury Member for Film Friendly Award, acclaimed cinematographer, and writer Raju Misra is the Jury Chairperson in Non-Feature category and film critic Bhawana Somaaya is the Jury Chairperson in Writing Jury. Over 300 films were viewed for the top spot this year.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator won the award for best editing and sound mixing, Zaira Wasim won the best-supporting-actor award for Dangal.