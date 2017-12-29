Check out Rajesh Khanna’s greatest hits of all time on his 75th birth anniversary

Between 1969 and 1974 Kaka (as he is popularly called) gave 16 hits back to back, the record which is yet to be broken by actors.

Rajesh Khanna till this date is remembered for his signature style, his uniqueness in clothing, his flamboyance, flair of dialogue delivery and his onscreen chemistry with the top divas of Bollywood. Every aspect of the actor’s style has left an indelible mark in our memory. Between 1969 and 1974 Kaka (as he is popularly called) gave 16 hits back to back, the record which is yet to be broken by actors. Kaka had this evergreen charm to his personality that decades after, his films still never fail to touch the right chord of the audience. During his reign in the industry, Rajesh Khanna had made his way into the hearts of people of all ages. On Rajesh Khanna’s 75th birth anniversary here’s remembering Kaka for his greatest box office hits of all time:

Aradhana: this is where all had begun for the ‘evergreen actor’. Though this was not the first time the actor was doing a grim and sensitive performance, yet Aradhana turned him into the most sensational cinema idol of all times. Khanna’s scintillating pairing with Sharmila Tagore was something to die for and can be regarded as one of the best pairing the industry had ever seen. With Aradhana began Khanna’s fabulously fruitful association with Kishore Kumar and director Shanti Samanta. The movie also did a remarkable performance at the box office.

Amar Prem (1972): Rajesh Khanna did the film at the peak of his career where he played the role of a lonely man in a sterile marriage and his platonic love relationship with a nurturing prostitute. Sharmila Tagore and Khanna once again came together in the film and what they spell here is sheer magic. Chingari Koi Bhadke‘, ‘Yeh Kya Hua Kaise Hua‘, and ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge‘…. is hummed even to this day. The film also gave the very famous dialogue, ”Pushpa I hate tears.” He had reached at that point of his career where the audiences loved anything and everything he did, hence showered love on this one as well. the film performed well at the box office too.

Anand (1971): Many people are of the opinion that Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand is Rajesh Khanna’s best act till date. Terminally ill and ultra sociable Anand’s kinship with Babu Moshai was modelled on director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s friendship with Raj Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan was slowly being recognized but his popularity was nowhere near Khanna’s. The movie did good business at the box office.

Kati Patang (1971): This is one of the actors greatest hits and went on to perform really well at the box office. In the film he played the role of a lonely man who drowns his sorrow in alcohol. Despite being an actor of that stature, he did not mind taking the second lead to Asha Parekh in the film. But he had all the R D Burman-Kishore Kumar songs ‘Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai‘, ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani‘ and ‘Pyar Deewana Hota Hai‘.

Aap Ki Kasam (1974): This was one of his last blockbusters where he featured opposite of Mumtaz. Here he dons the grey shades playing the role of a suspicious husband who spoils his own marriage. Needless to say, it had a phenomenal run at the box office.