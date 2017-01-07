Celebrities wish ‘gorgeous girl’ Bipasha Basu on birthday

Celebrities including Govinda, husband Karan and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, have wished her a year full of happiness, luck and love.(Reuters)

B-Town celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda wished the “dearest” and “gorgeous girl” Bipasha Basu on her 38th birthday on Saturday.

Celebrities including Govinda, husband Karan and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, have wished her a year full of happiness, luck and love.

The actress made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2001 thriller “Ajnabee”. The next year, she was cast as the leading actress in the horror film “Raaz” directed by Vikram Bhatt.

She was later lauded for playing a bold role in the erotic thriller “Jism”. The actress was last seen on screen in 2015 film “Alone” along side Karan, with whom she tied the knot in April 2016.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted on her birthday:

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy birthday to my dearest Bippy today you better eat some carbs! Lots of love.

Govinda: Happy birthday to the woman that combined fitness and grace flawlessly. Bipasha Basu.

Sujoy Ghosh: Happy happy Bipasha Basu…wishing you many ‘robindro songeets’ on your birthday. Get the man to sing!

Lara Dutta Bhupathi: Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu! Shine bright and stay beautiful as always!

Karan Singh Grover: Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world. May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year. All of me loves all of you. Truly.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday my darl Bips…Have the most beautiful year ahead. Girl power.

Farah Khan Ali: Bipasha Basu happy birthday Beautiful. Wish you a super fab day and year.

Ashwini Chaudhary: Happy Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu. Loads of love and luck.