Celeb feud: Sanjay Dutt upset with ‘arrogant’ Salman Khan?

Sanjay Dutt recently called Salman Khan arrogant in a word association game.

Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have always been great friends ever since they collaborated together in the 1991 film Saajan. Since then, the pair has gone on to work in a number of films together. But it looks like Sanjay is all set to take a panga with Bhai. How did it all start? The Munna Bhai actor visited Delhi recently and played a word association game, according to a report in DNA. The actor was doing well with the rapid fire questions, but when Salman’s name came up, the word Sanjay picked was arrogant.

Ouch! Are we witnessing another celebrity feud in the making? Sanjay’s remark comes after Salman saying he wasn’t going to party until Sanjay was released from jail. While we have no idea what went wrong between the two actors, rumour has it that Sanjay and Salman haven’t met even once since the former was released from jail this February. We hope the pair kiss and make up soon.

It’s been something of an angsty year for Salman, who’s reportedly icing out Aamir Khan as well. When Aamir revealed earlier that he was keen to show Dangal to Salman and get his feedback on the wrestling film, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor didn’t respond. Moreover, he went out of his way to promote Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming film with Anushka Sharma on Twitter, but has remained silent on the Dangal issue, despite several comparisons between Sultan and Dangal.

Even Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t escaped Salman’s wrath, though the actor already broke up with Salman’s ex Katrina Kaif. On a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Sallu made a snide remark about Ranbir not having any recent hits and disappearing from Bollywood scene. With Sultan being one of the biggest hits of the year, it’s hard to imagine what’s ruffled Salman’s feathers so badly!