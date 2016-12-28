Carrie Fisher: Star Wars cast and other celebs bid farewell to the fallen princess

Tributes poured for the late Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars. (Twitter)

Carrie Fisher once said that she would never be able to escape the Star Wars legacy and her role of Princess Leia. She was right. For the next 40 years, she remained Princess Leia to most of the world. As the actress passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on December 23, members of her Star Wars family, fans and other celebrities (many of whom were her fans) paid tribute to their beloved bun-haired princess. Check out some of the reactions below:

Mark Hamill, or Carrie’s onscreen Star Wars brother Luke Skywalker, wrote:

Harrison Ford, who played her love interest Han Solo, recalled, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely … My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

Daisey Ridley, or Rey from The Force Awakens, said, “Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Carrie Fisher & Daisy Ridley on the set of STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) #RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/VL54azdNj5 — Dancer on Film (@DancerOnFilm) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone. http://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

One of the all time best Hollywood People. We’ll always remember you @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/GxgFFZ99vn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 28, 2016

Read this book In case you need reminding. God Bless You Carrie Fisher. ????????. pic.twitter.com/vMbXyjt6UY — Madonna (@Madonna) December 28, 2016

While she was a star in her own right, Carrie was Hollywood royalty with both her parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher being famous entertainers in their heyday. While Carrie attended acting school in England, she never graduated as she dropped out of her course to join the cast of Star Wars. To land the role of Leia, she beat out some tough competition in the form of Kim Basinger, Meryl Streep and Jessica Lange.

With the release of Star Wars, Carrie was propelled into fame at the age of 19, but this turned out to be a double-edged sword. The actress admitted in an interview that by the time she was filming for the second Star Wars installment The Empire Strikes Back, she was addicted to coke. She battled substance abuse issues couple with depression and bipolar disorder for much of her life.

Apart from films, Carrie was a prolific writer- penning a best-selling book and two follow-ups. She also campaigned profusely for mental health, bringing mainstream attention to the previously taboo issue. In 2015, she reprised her role of Leia, although in the reboot, the character had graduated from princess to general. The latest installment of Star Wars, currently titled Star Wars: Episode VIII, was her last film and will be released next year.