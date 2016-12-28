Carrie Fisher: 5 facts you may not know about the iconic Star Wars actress

Carrie Fisher, best known for her role in Star Wars as Princess Leia, passed away on Tuesday.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27. The actress suffered a heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles and though reports claimed her condition had stabilised, she eventually succumbed to heart trouble. While Carrie has passed away, her Princess Leia will remain in memory of all those who have seen the movie – courtesy that role, she became one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Here are a few lesser known facts about the Star Wars actress:

Obituary joke: Carrie said, “I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.” The grim joke came from a conversation with her Star Wars director about wearing underwear in space.

Mental illness: After suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, Carrie constantly advocated mental health issues. She once said, “I get lots of awards for being mentally ill. Apparently, I am better at being mentally ill than almost anything else I’ve ever done.”

Weight loss: To reprise her role in The Force Awakens, Carrie was asked to lose 15 kilos. She remarked, “They want to hire part of me, not all of me. They want to hire three fourths, so I have to get rid of the fourth somehow. The fourth can’t be with me. I made a joke.”

Therapist pet: Carrie made all red carpet appearances for The Force Awakens, and even a visit to the White House, with her French bulldog Gary. But the pairing of ‘Carrie and Gary’ was more than just a pet-and-parent bond, Gary was a therapist dog that was meant to help her cope with her bipolar disorder.

Height issues: Many scenes of Princess Leia and Han Solo on the Star Wars sets were filmed with Carrie standing on a box. At 6’1” Harrison Ford was almost a foot taller than her.