Can Sanjay Leela Bhansali make a film against Hitler in Germany, questions Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of Rajput Karni Sena. (ANI)

A day after Rajput Karni Sena workers destroyed the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati over the plot of the film, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder of the group has questioned the director on the plot of the movie. “Kya Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki haisiyat hai Germany jaake Hitler ke khilaf film banane ki?,” ANI quoted him as saying, adding, “Under our nose, on the land of Rajputs they have tampered with the history of our ancestors.”

Citing Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred Jodha-Akhbar he said that the things which are not in history, shouldn’t be shown in films. “We had said the same thing during Jodha-Akhbar, things that didn’t exist in history shouldn’t be shown in films, he reiterated.

Protesting against the movie, Karni Sena workers yesterday manhandled Bhansali, alleging that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The protesters also demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any.

Condemning the attack on noted filmmaker by Rajput Karni Sena workers, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria said that flouting law to express anger is not called for, adding that probe would be initiated in the matter.

Passionately defending its action of vandalising the sets of ‘Padmavati’ and assaulting Bhansali, Karni Sena warned that they will not let the history of their ancestors be tarnished, adding that they would defend their Rajput lineage from ignominy.

Film industry has come together to condemn the attack in Jaipur calling it “appalling”, “ridiculous” and “mockery of democracy”. Bhansali, was shooting for his new film in Jaipur’s Jaigarh Fort, when he was assaulted by activists of a Rajput community group, Karni Sena, who also vandalised the set.

After the incident, the director decided not to go ahead with the shooting in the state.

“We had warned the filmmakers against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested. Besides the Karni sena activists, there were several other people who had gone there to watch the shooting. Someone from the mob slapped him and pulled his hair,” district president of Karni sena Narayan Singh claimed.

“There was a protest and the issue was settled after both the parties held talks,” said DPC North (Jaipur) Anshuman Bhomia.

He said no FIR was lodged by anyone but five persons have been detained by the police for disturbing peace.

The filmmaker has said he will not go ahead with the shooting plans here and he will pack up, Bhomia said.

Singh claimed that Bhansali wants to present a “distorted fact” about Rani Padmavati which will not tolerated by the Rajput community.

“We want that no distorted fact be shown in the film and have asked the filmmaker to take care of it. The Rajput community will strongly oppose any move of presenting wrong facts about Rani Padmavati,” he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)