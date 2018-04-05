Bumper opening! Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium gets big thumbs up in China; this is what it has earned at box office

After the phenomenal success of the movie like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Chinese box-office, the latest one to enter the arena is Irrfan starrer Hindi Medium.

Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and now Hindi Medium. There is one string that connects all these movies and that is the country China. Yes, after the phenomenal success of the movie like Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Chinese box-office, the latest one to enter the arena is Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium.

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium was released on May 19, 2017, in India. The movie was a big success in the Indian market. In its run on the box-office, Hindi Medium crossed the threshold of Rs 100 crore in worldwide earnings. According to Bollywood Hungama, Hindi Medium has managed to aggregate Rs. 102.64 crore, with Rs. 90.29 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs. 12.35 crore from the overseas territories.

However, in the Chinese market, Irrfan Khan starrer has seen a bumper opening. On its day one, Hindi Medium has garnered a whopping $3.39 million which roughly translates to Rs 22.06 crore. Confirming the same was popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter and wrote: “#Dangal… #SecretSuperstar… #BajrangiBhaijaan… Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China… Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [₹ 22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]… Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China.”

This is the fourth movie to have such a bumper opening in China. Previously, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal and Secret Superstar earned big moolah at the Chinese box office and Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan did the same. This is the first time for an Irrfan Khan movie to earn this big in China.

Starring Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium was a satirical take on India’s education system. The movie is about how running a school is growing into a money making business and simultaneously, making lower class parents and child suffer.

Irrfan Khan’s latest movie BlackMail is all set to hit the theatres on April 6. The movie has been directed by Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo. Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan on March 5 took to social media to announce that he is suffering from a ‘rare disease’ which he later disclosed that the disease he was suffering from is called NeuroEndocrine Tumour.