BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s viral Facebook video: Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar lend their support

BSF’s Tej Bahadur Yadav shared the Facebook video that broke hearts across social media as he showed the appalling conditions that the Border Security Forces personnel live in. Yadav refused to take down the video, which was an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the BSF authorities naturally took a grim view of it, but his goal of making it viral has succeeded and stars are taking notice of the matter. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Farhan Akhtar, who shared the video on Twitter. Giving a neutral view on the matter, Farhan said, “Please let’s address this issue immediately.. without politicising it and without villifying this jawan for speaking up.” The remark probably stems from the fact that the BSF has claimed that Yadav is an alcoholic and undisciplined jawan, but has been retained out of the good will of his superiors.

Varun Dhawan too retweeted an article that called to attention the shocking circumstances that the jawan found himself in. Other stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda and Vir Das were more vocal about their outrage. Riteish wrote, “This is incredibly shocking…Our army is our pride…this jawan is definitely voicing for many am sure. #Salute him for standing up,” while Randeep added, “Is this really true? Heartbroken !! What can be done about it? Pls Spread like wildfire.”

The video of the jawan went viral after he shared footage of the food he had to eat. He shared that it was barely edible and that he had been fed the same meal for the last week. Yadav then asked whether it was fair for the BSF to expect its men to stand guard for eleven hours straight after such substandard sustenance.