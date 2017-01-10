BSF jawan’s Facebook video appeal to Narendra Modi: Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda call for action

Celebrities have reacted to the shocking video by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Facebook/ Indian Express)

BSF jawan’s Facebook video appeal to Narendra Modi: BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav released a heartbreaking video of the conditions that Indian soldiers have to face on duty. In a video, he shared footage of the food he has to eat and, if his claims are true, shows the bare minimum effort put into the welfare of the soldiers. He asked whether it was possible to perform his duty, which entailed standing for eight hours at a stretch, with food which may not even be nutritious, forget appetizing. Yadav said his only reason for exposing the conditions was to spread awareness and that he hoped others would share the video. His plea has been heard as the video has gone viral and even caught the eye of a few celebrities.

BSF Jawan Shares Plight in Facebook Video, Seeks PM Modi’s Attention http://t.co/oXJfpOjzzJ. Gutted, distraught & above all Ashamed!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 9, 2017

This is incredibly shocking…Our army is our pride…this jawan is definitely voicing for many am sure. #Salute him for standing up. ???????????? http://t.co/UTs4yn9Q26 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2017

@BSF_India it’s of no relevance whether jawan is alcoholic or not The quality of food is on camera 4 ever1 to see. Do not deflect! @PMOIndia — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 10, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh retweeted the video, adding, “This is incredibly shocking…Our army is our pride…this jawan is definitely voicing for many am sure. #Salute him for standing up.” The actor further shared a quote by Napoleon Bonapart, writing “An army marches on its stomach.” Randeep Hooda wrote, “Is this really true? Heartbroken!! What can be done about it? Pls Spread like wildfire. #BSF.”

They have ordered an inquiry into the allegations, and even before the inquiry is complete, they have this to say about the BSF jawan. http://t.co/mGviFPNW6M — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 10, 2017

It didn’t stop there, as Vir Das also tweeted, “It took a lot of courage for that BSF officer to post that video. Here’s hoping he is safe. And also hoping he’s heard.” Nor did it only stop at Bollywood, Gautam Gambhir tweeted, “Imagine how grave d situation wud b dat jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav has even put his job on line. Hope he gets compassion n not court martial.”

“Is this really true? Heartbroken !! What can be done about it? ???? Pls Spread like wildfire” #BSF http://t.co/bD1s2SEHWt — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 9, 2017

Watch the shocking video here:

An inquiry is being performed to look into the claims of the jawan, even as the BSF stated that Yadav was an alcoholic. Minister of Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh said, “I have seen a video regarding a BSF jawan’s plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the BSF & take appropriate action.” We hope the matter is resolved as quickly and peacefully as possible.