Box office collection prediction: Hate Story IV vs Dil Junglee vs 3 Storey; this film could rule BO on opening day

Friday is set for a fiery battle among three new releases – Hate Story IV, Dil Junglee and 3 Storey. While the first two films boast of popular actors like Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem and have also been active in promoting the films, the latter has been relatively somber in both terms.

Fourth in the Hate Story series, the Urvashi Rautela film promises a bigger opening than the rest since it has had a successful run at the box office in the past. The last film in the Hate Story franchise had opened up to an earning of Rs 9.72 crore, which was unbelievable to many. For Rautela, this film is going to test her mettle as neither of her previous outings — Great Grand Masti, Ambarsariya, Sanam Re — have been memorable in terms of box office collections.

But that could change now, as far as expert predictions suggest. According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Hate Story IV could see a decent start at the box-office, and is expected to mint anywhere between Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore on opening day. “Since it is a franchise film which has had decent success in the past, it should do well. Also, the songs are doing well so the film should have mass release and should have higher number than other releases,” Johar told FinancialExpress.com.

Among other releases, Dil Junglee is set for a better opening than 3 Storey, but will fall short in comparison to Urvashi Rautela’s revenge tale. “Dil Junglee will cater to a very small section of audience i.e. the youth. Even though it has Tappsee and Saqib Salim in lead roles, there is no urgency to watch it,” Johar said. He expects the film to do anywhere between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore on its release day. If the films get a good start, the evening shows may get better occupancy rates.

All releases this week belong to completely different genres of filmmaking, and thus cater to different audiences altogether. While Hate Story IV is more of an erotic revenge tale, Dil Junglee is a romantic comedy. Dil Junglee will see a fresh pairing of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem who seem to have created a hype, courtesy their adorable chemistry. The songs have been equally welcomed by the audience and it is a sort of a film that could find a special preference amongst the youth.

3 Storey has been off the spotlight relatively and as per the trailer, it appears to be a realistic drama which encompasses the lives of different characters in the film. The film is set to face considerable challenge from the other two releases and, by the looks of it, a good word of mouth review can save the film from dwindling. “Intriguing thriller, and will largely cater to multiplex audiences and word of mouth will affect its collection. Also, it is the examination time so the collections will be affected,” Johar said. The film could see an opening day collection in the range of Rs 50-60 lakh.