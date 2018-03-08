Boney Kapoor said to team up with Shekhar Kapur for documentary on Sridevi; here’s what we know

Boney was very disturbed by what he considers ”untruths” being spread about the death of his wife, according to reports.

Producer Boney Kapoor is likely to make a documentary on the life of his late wife and Bollywood legend Sridevi. If reports are to be believed, the project will be directed by ‘Mr India’ director Shekhar Kapur. According to a report by Asian Age, the documentary will feature some rare photos of the Bollywood Diva and will be a ”one-stop visual legacy” based on her life and films. Besides, the documentary will also feature people who were pillars in Sridevi’s life. The report adds that the film will clear the air around the death of the iconic actress. Boney was very disturbed by what he considers ”untruths” being spread about the death of his wife, according to reports.

Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai and the cause of her death has been deemed as accidental drowning. The actress was in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah when the untoward incident took place. Sridevi’s sudden demise had not only shaken the pillars of Bollywood but also left thousands of fans shattered. Shocking indeed, but the incident also let loose some speculation around her death which was zipped after the autopsy confirmed her cause of death as ‘accidental drowning’. Sridevi was brought back to Mumbai where she was cremated with state honours.

Sridevi is survived by Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. In the actress’ death, the grieving family found support from not just the film fraternity but the Kapoor clan too which stood by them like pillars. Though Sridevi started off her film career at the mere age of 4, she was quite shy on film sets until she came in front of the lens. After she married Boney in 1997, she went on a hiatus of 15 years to raise her kids. She came back with yet another memorable film English Vinglish, shut her critics and proved her mettle. She was last seen in the film Mom which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.