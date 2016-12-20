Blade Runner 2049 teaser: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford star in chilling first footage

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford gave a solid first look of Blade Runner 2049. (Official teaser)

The Blade Runner 2049 trailer is out and we’re glad to see Harrison Ford back in his role as Rick Deccard while Ryan Gosling provides some serious smoulder to the teaser as Officer K. While both actors bring some serious star power to the one-and-a-half minute clip, they both come second to the outright frightening score of the teaser. We’re hoping we’re treated to similar background tracks, provided by the relatively unknown Johann Johannsson, in the film.

The original Blade Runner, which was released in 1982 and saw saw Harrison in the lead role, was set in 2019. This time around, as the name suggests, the futuristic sci-fi movie takes place in 2049, according to a report in DNA. The sequel follows Officer K of the Los Angeles Police Department as he tries to find Deckard after he discovers a secret that threatens his world. While nothing else of the plot has been revealed, we’re left at the edge of our seat with this clip.

A somewhat ironic moment comes when Harrison’s character says, “I had your job once. I was good at it.” Ryan, who is also taking over Harrison’s position as the film’s lead, replied, “Things were simpler then.” We’re wondering how both actors reacted to the meta-statement as Ryan is the perfect successor to Harrison’s legacy in the film. Although this must be nothing new to the Indiana Jones actor. Last year, he starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it was newcomer Daisy Ridley who took the lead role and Oscar Isaac who played the dashing pilot this time around.

Blade Running 2049 is set to hit theaters in October next year. While Harrison’s last onscreen appearance was the 2015 flick The Age of Adaline, Ryan’s last hit was the dark comedy Nice Guys, which also starred Russel Crowe.