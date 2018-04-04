Blackmail movie review: BRILLIANT! Irrfan Khan movie gets 4 stars – Strongly recommended by Taran Adarsh

Superstar Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail is set to hit theatres on April 6 but the movie review is already here. (Photo from

Superstar Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail is set to hit theatres on April 6 but the movie review is already here. Famous movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given 4 stars to Blackmail and called it a BRILLIANT movie. Taking to Twitter, Taran Adrash said, “One of those brave attempts that defy the stereotypes… Also, one of the best wild-wacky-quirky comedies to come out of the Hindi film industry… Strongly recommended!” Adarsh in another tweet said, “Expect the unexpected… Twist after twist… Blackmail after blackmail… #Blackमेल charters an unexplored path and draws you into the world of adultery, deceit, double-crossing and betrayal… Smart writing… Superb execution by #DelhiBelly director Abhinay Deo…” Moreover, talking about the performances of various stars in the Irrfan Khan movie, the famous movie critic added, “#Blackमेल also stands tall due to sparkling performances… Irrfan Khan pitches in a stellar act… Absolute genius… Kirti Kulhari is precise and perfect… Arunoday Singh is terrific… Divya Dutta is power-packed… Pradhuman Singh, Omi Vaidya and Anuja Sathe are wonderful.”

Earlier, Bollywood ‘Shenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan had praised the makers of Blackmail. The Piku actor called Blackmail a delightful watch which has unique story. Big B had tweeted, “Saw a delightful film today… ‘Blackmail’… A brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing. Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces. So happy to see such creativity.”

Blackmail is directed by Abhinay Deo. The movie features Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Anuja Sathe, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, and others.

Blackmail will release on April 6 as per its original schedule even after Irrfan Khan was recently diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.