  3. Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer off to slow start

Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Irrfan Khan starrer off to slow start

Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Due to not-so-great reviews and tough competition from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 at the box-office, Irrfan Khan's Blackmail failed to get the kind of start the makers would have expected.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 7, 2018 12:47 PM
Blackmail, Blackmail box office, Blackmail box office collection, Blackmail movie, Blackmail movie box office collection, Blackmail collection, Blackmail day 1 collection, Blackmail box office collection day 1, iffran khan, Blackmail news Blackmail box office collection da 1: Iffran Khan starrer earned Rs 2.81 crore. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Blackmail box-office collection day 1: Due to not-so-great reviews and tough competition from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 at the box-office, Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail failed to get the kind of start the makers would have expected. The movie was expected to earn around Rs 3-4 crore on day 1 but ended up raking in just Rs 2.81 crore. Irrfan Khan’s absence from the promotions of the film due to his illness had a major impact on Blackmail box-office collection.

However, a good word of mouth will help the film to sustain and improve its collections. Saturday and Sunday will also play an important role in deciding where the movie’s lifetime box-office collections end. “#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]… Sat and Sun biz is crucial… Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays… Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Blackmail will take inspiration from Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium that released last year. The film had earned just Rs 3 crore on its first day but witnessed a massive jump in its box-office collections in the coming days.

The bigger threat for Blackmail, however, is the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 which has become a massive hit among the masses, earning over Rs 100 crore in just one week. Blackmail is primarily a multiplex film and hence it should find its core target audience in any case.

Baaghi 2 which is a sequel to Baaghi also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Prateek Babbar in lead roles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top