Being Human – The Salman Khan .(PTI)

Blackbuck Poaching Case: No relief even after 19 years for actors that were accused in the 1998, blackbuck case as the Jodhpur court has asked all the people including Salman Khan, Neelam, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre to appear in the court on January 25, 2017. In October 2016, Salman Khan was in major relief when he was acquitted in the blackbuck poaching case by the Rajasthan High Court. But looks like there is no comfort after all.