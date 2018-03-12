Black Panther box-office collection: T’Challa crosses $1-bn mark globally, 4 other Marvel movies that did big business

Black Panther rakes a billion and becomes fifth Disney film to reach the milestone. (IE)

Black Panther box office collection: The world was first introduced to T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War but little did the world know that the character would go on to dominate the global box office. Black Panther on Sunday crossed the $1 billion mark and became the fifth movie of the Marvel franchise to achieve this feat. The character from the Marvel Universe is the first African superhero to make fans go all crazy. The movie picks up from where Captain America: Civil War ended and as the new king of Wakanda, T’Challa deals with both the present and past in order to shape the future of his country. Former First Woman of the United States Michelle Obama took to Twitter and congratulated the whole Black Panther team. “Congrats to the entire ‘blackpanther’ team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories,” she tweeted.

Here are the other Marvel franchise movies to earn over $1 bn globally:

The Avengers: Marvel’s The Avengers is a 2012 superhero flick based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. The film starred Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Jeremy Renner (Hawk-Eye). In the movie, Nick Fury is the director of the peacekeeping force by the name S.H.I.E.L.D. It grossed $1.51 billion globally.

Avengers: Age of Ultron: A 2015 American superhero movie is the sequel to 2012’s The Avengers. It has the same S.H.I.E.L.D team comprising of Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Iron Man and others that gang up to fight Ultron, an artificial intelligence who is obsessed with causing human extinction. It earned $ 1.41 billion.

Iron Man 3: The third instalment of the Iron Man franchise, it stars Robert Downey Jr in the role of the Tony Stark/Iron Man who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) caused by the events of The Avengers. He also investigates a series of terrorist attacks led by the Mandarin, a mysterious man behind all these attacks. It grossed $1.22 billion globally.

Captain America: Civil War: It is a 2016 superhero movie and is based on the Marvel comic character Captain America. Chris Evans is seen in the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America. The film sees the Avengers divided into two factions over a disagreement on international oversight – one led by Tony Stark while the other by Steve Rogers. It globally earned $1.1 billion.