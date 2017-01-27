Black buck poaching case: ‘I was falsely implicated,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan has stated that he is innocent in the black buck case. (PTI)

After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a black buck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu appeared before a court on Friday. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who are the co-accused in the case, arrived in Jodhpur yesterday. The actors will all record their statements in the 1998 case, which has almost run two decades long now. Salman told the court, “I am innocent,” adding that he had been falsely implicated in the case, which could find him guilty under the Wildlife Protection Act and Indian Penal Code.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s hit family dramam Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two black bucks in Kankani village. Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.

Last week, Salman was acquitted in the illegal arms case, which was related to the same incident. Salman had reportedly used illegal firearms to kill the black bucks and his license for the guns had expired a month prior to his hunting expedition. Although the actor initially denied the claims, the guns were found in his hotel room, following a police investigation. Had Salman been convicted, he could have been sentenced for a seven-year jail term.

In 2015, the actor was also acquitted in the 2002 hit and run case, which had resulted in the death of one person and the injury of six other people