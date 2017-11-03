Bitter pill for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on his birthday; what happened outside Mannat will shock you

At least 13 persons today filed complaints of their mobile phones getting stolen from outside `Mannat’, the star’s bungalow, Bandra police said. (Twitter)

As the ‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan rang in his birthday with his friends and family at his Alibaug bungalow, his fans assembled outside his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai’s posh Bandra locality to celebrate his birthday. But, little did they know that the joyous occasion would turn out to be a sad one for them. Amid all the hustle bustle outside Mannat, some fans reported that their phones were stolen.

At least 13 persons today filed complaints of their mobile phones getting stolen from outside `Mannat’, the star’s bungalow, Bandra police said. Like every year, thousands of Shah Rukh’s fans thronged outside his bungalow to get a glimpse of the ‘Fan’ actor, unaware of the superstar’s birthday celebrations having shifted to Alibaug. But, the heavy crowd at Bandra Bandstand area, where the actor resides, turned out to be an easy moment for the thieves. Even as Shah Rukh’s followers got busy cutting the special cake for their favourite actor and singing songs, pickpockets took benefit of the occasion to make off with a number of phones, according to PTI.

A ray of sunshine… A sea of love…

Thank you all for the happiness you bring every year! pic.twitter.com/teTr4FRGC7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2017

However, the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ didn’t disappoint his fans, as he later met his fans outside Mannat. Like every year, Shah Rukh waved to his fans along with his son AbRam. He also took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and support. Shah Rukh also celebrated his birthday with the media on Thursday.