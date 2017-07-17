Bigg Boss Telugu: What amount Junior NTR is getting as fee to host the most expensive show on Telugu TV

Bigg Boss in Telugu started airing from July 16 on Star Maa.

The wait has finally come to an end as the grand show Bigg Boss Telugu is here. Superstar Junior NTR was extremely excited about making his television debut with the Telugu version of the widely popular reality television show Bigg Boss. He had said that he sees this as an opportunity to explore himself. But, do you know how much he is getting to host the show? According to a report in news agency IANS, when asked if he received a fat paycheck for the new role, Jr NTR said, “They have paid me enough.” Moreover, Jr NTR added, “Honestly, I didn’t worry much about remuneration. I was more excited about the challenge.” he added.

Bigg Boss in Telugu started airing from July 16 on Star Maa. The show has 12 celebrity contestants brought together for 70 days, surrounded by 60 cameras and cut off from the outside world in one huge house.

“The show is bringing many firsts to the Telugu entertainment space. It is the most expensive show to ever be created in Telugu television. It has one of the largest sets, with more than 10,000 sq ft area and nearly 750 people working on the project at any given point of time,” read an official statement in an IANS report.