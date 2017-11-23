Bigg Boss season 11 highlights: Hina Khan, Arshi Khan get into a fight; 5 top moments in Salman Khan show

On one hand where some contestants have taken a strong dislike towards some inmates, love, on the other hand, seems to be blooming among others. (Twitter)

Bigg Boss season 11 is on the verge of completing its second month and the situation in the house is as heated up as ever. Although the controversial reality show struggled to get TRP’s in the beginning, things have started to get better. On one hand where some contestants have taken a strong dislike towards some inmates, love, on the other hand, seems to be blooming among others. In case you missed out on what happened in the last night’s episode, catch a quick glimpse here:

1. Priyank Sharma was very agitated by Arshi Khan theatrics and he expressed his dismay by saying, “I am done with this woman.” Arshi, on the other hand, yells back at Priyank by saying, “I will disrespect you in such a way that you won’t be able to handle it. Women will spit on your face for disrespecting women.” The fight between the duo took a really ugly turn where Arshi litrally threatens to beat him with slippers. After the ugly spat, Arshi is all tears where Aksh tries to calm her.

2. The Priyank-Arshi episode was not the only thing that happened in the last episode. Puneesh and Bandgi instigate Arshi aganist Hina. They reveal that Hina said that when she leaves the house she will see Arshi’s clip. After the heated up arguement between the two it was time for Arshi and Hina to hit the ”battlegroud”! Hina says Arshi that she is wrongly potraying her in the camera. She hits back at Hina saying she accused her of flirting with everyone. Hina says it is part of the task. Arshi says, “When you blame me then it’s a task but when I talk about you then it’s personal.”

3. Hina also had a spat with Shilpa too! Hina went to the kitchen and asks Shilpa about her breakfast. Shilpa says that they are not Hina’s servants that they will wait on her hand and foot. Hina tells Shilpa that it is her duty to cook and she should have at least informed her. Following this Hina breaks down in the washroom.

4. Vikas accuses Hina of being the reason behind Hiten and Arshi’s separation. Vikas says that Hina didn’t try to stop anyone from fighting.

5. It looked like a bad day for Hina as she was teary all the while. But on a good note her team won the court room task but at the end she looked helpless in the house. She said that she is losing herself in this house and couldn’t take it anymore.