Bigg Boss season 11 highlights: From Arshi Khan sensuous pool performance to Vikas Gupta threat, here are top 5 amazing sequences

The last episode saw an amalgamation of some sensuous pool moments as well as a lot of planning and plotting. (Twitter)

Bigg Boss season 11 highlights: In yet another gripping episode of Bigg Boss season 11, the contestants left no stone unturned to maintain the heat quotient at its maximum in the Bigg Boss house. The last episode saw an amalgamation of some sensuous pool moments as well as a lot of planning and plotting. And that is not the end! Some heated up arguments and ganging up against contestants also took place. Here’s flashback of what happened on the latest episode of Bigg Boss:

Vikas Gupta was all broken up as everybody in the house ganged up against him. Shilpa Shinde asks Vikas Gupta how he managed to scare everyone. Shinde further instigates Vikas Gupta in the kaalkothri as well. Not being able to take it any further, Vikas Gupta tells Bigg Boss that “I am done” and tries to leave the house by escaping from the jail. Bigg Boss stops him from leaving the house and he returns to jail again.

Not only Vikas, Shilpa Shinde gets into an argument with Priyank Sharma as well for not nominating Gupta. Shilpa goes to the washroom and throws her bottle at Vikas.

Bigg Boss congratulates everyone for their performance in doing the tasks allotted. He also asks the contestants to choose two of the worst performers in the task performed. Mehjabi Siddiqui and Vikas Gupta get nominated for the “Kaalkothri”. Bigg Boss gives Luv Tyagi power to nominate one more contestant for the kaalkothri and he uses the privilege to nominate Arshi Khan.

Vikas Gupta opens up to Shipa Shinde and other contestants of the house and tells them his story. He asks Shilpa Shinde how he wronged her. Akash Dadlani calls Vikas Gupta a negative person and supports Shilpa Shinde’s stand. Shilpa Shinde brings Vikas Gupta his dinner but he doesn’t react to it. Shilpa apologises to Vikas Gupta for getting personal and sings “Tera peecha na main chorungi.”

Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma get into a brawl. Priyank Sharma stops Akash Dadlani from supporting Shilpa Shinde and going against Vikas. Priyank also tells everybody that the contestants are upset with Shilpa Shinde and Akash’s behaviour but no one cares to take a stand.