Bigg Boss Season 11: Geeta Phogat, Kabir Bedi, others who have refused to be a part of Salman Khan show

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is set to make a return to Indian television and just like the last edition, this year too the fans will see their favourite celebrities sharing the house with commoners. While the channel has started the audition process for commoners, the speculations regarding the celebs have heated up as well. Names like Dhinchak Pooja and Mohit Malhotra are doing the rounds in media while on the other hand, some celebs have come out and dismissed the reports of being a part of the show. Here are some celebrities who have refused to be a part of the show so far:

1. Geeta Phogat

We have seen sportsmen like Sangram Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu making an appearance on the show in the past. This year there were rumours that Geeta Phogat could be roped in for the show but wrestler dismissed the reports by saying that she wants to focus on the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games. “I am avoiding any kind of reality show for now, as in November there is National Championship,” Geeta told UNI. She further added, “Less than one year is left for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games and hence I want my full focus and attention on these games only rather than being a part of any show.”

2. Achint Kaur

The bad girl of Indian TV who is currently seen in Zee TV’s popular show ‘Jamai Raja’ also denied the fact that she was approached for Bigg Boss 11. “I am not sure of it and to be honest I haven’t even been approached by the makers,” she told ABP News in a recent interview.

3. Nia Sharma

The gorgeous Nia Sharma who is frequently in the news these days due to her stunning and jaw-dropping photos was also among those who were rumoured to be a part of the show. However, she broke some hearts by telling Pinvilla that she hasn’t been approached yet.

4. Ayaz Khan

Known for his role in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, Ayaz Khan refused any such report by saying that he doesn’t even know when the show is starting. “I don’t know where this rumour is coming from. I have not got any calls from the makers. In fact, I don’t even know when it is starting this year,” Khan told Bollywood life in an interview.

5. Kabir Bedi

Veteran Bollywood actor also cleared the air by telling Pinvilla that he hasn’t been approached for the show yet. Interestingly, Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja has been a part of the show in the past.