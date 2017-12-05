Bigg Boss season 11: Contestants to get a treat this festive season, see what is in store

Salman Khan is he host of Bigg Boss 11. (IE)

As the festive season is knocking on the doors, Bigg Boss season 11 has decided to surprise the housemates with a special gift. A few residents of the Bigg Boss house are in for a treat as some of them will see their family members walking in to greet them. As per sources, the families will be entering the house tomorrow and this particular episode will air in the coming days. The family members will be travelling to Lonavla early in the morning. As per Indian Express sources,”As of now, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Vikas Gupta’s mother and Priyank Sharma’s estranged girlfriend Divya Agarwal have been confirmed. The makers are still figuring out the other contestants’ family members.”

However, the meeting of Priyank and Divya is what will grab the headlines Divya will be confronting Priyank and informing about her decision of calling off their relationship. It might also be chance for them to rekindle their love. Also, Puneesh, who has had a bittersweet relationship with his dad, will be shocked and maybe filled with joy on seeing his father inside the Bigg Boss house. It might be interesting to how the two have a man to man conversation over Puneesh’s relationship with Bandgi Kalra. The episode is sure to reach the top of TRP charts.

As per the sources, Hiten Tejawani’s wife Gauri Pradhan and Shilpa Shinde’s brother will also join the party. However, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal may not be joining the gang so the producers are trying to bring one of family member or friend for the episode. As for Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi, there is no information yet, whether they will manage to have a visitor or not.

In every season of Bigg Boss, the family episode has added drama to the reality show. While in few seasons, we saw the housemates getting a chance to interact and spend some time with their families, in other times, the housemates are asked to be still as statues while the family members share their heartfelt suggestions and advice to them. They also go ahead and bash the other housemates, who have been troubling their loved ones.

So gear up for the drama and also the voting lines for this week are closed which means this time its either Akash Dadlani or Shilpa Shinde who will be getting evicted or maybe sent to the secret room by Salman Khan on Saturday.