Bigg Boss season 11 contestants list leaked? Here is what Dhinchak Pooja, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sana Saeed are doing

Bigg Boss Season 11 is set to kick off soon. (Source: IE image)

Bigg Boss Season 11 is set to kick off soon and just like you, we are also excited to find out the Bigg Boss season 11 contestant list. Like last year, this season too will have a mix of commoners and celebrities. With names like Dhinchak Pooja and Nia Sharma doing rounds for a while the speculation around the contestants of the Bigg Boss house is also at its peak. We have seen over the years that the makers of Bigg Boss keep the names of participants secret and no matter how many reports come out, you are always left surprised.

However, according to a report by The Indian Express, the Bigg Boss 11 list of contestants has been leaked and contains some high-profile names. The report states that the list included the name of YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja who has been in the news for his songs. However, as per a report by Hindustan Times, the singer is quite unmoved by the rumours. “No, I haven’t been approached by anyone. I don’t know [if they are looking for me]. Share my email id with them, and I’ll talk to them directly,” Pooja was quoted saying in the report.

Dhinchak Pooja aka Pooja Jain is not the only name that is doing rounds at this moment. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s child actor Sana Saeed, popular TV and theatre actor Achint Kaur, Nagarjuna actor Pearl Puri and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee too are in talks and might be a part of 11th season of Bigg Boss.

Earlier there were reports that wrestler Geeta Phogat can also make an appearance on Salman Khan’s show but dismissed them by saying that she wants to focus on the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games. Veteran Bollywood actor also cleared the air by telling Pinvilla that he hasn’t been approached for the show yet. Interestingly, Kabir Bedi’s daughter Pooja has been a part of the show in the past.