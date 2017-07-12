Bigg Boss Season 11 Contestant List 2017: Dhinchak Pooja, Riya Sen among celebs who can make an appearance on the show this year

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant: Riya Sen and Mohit Malhotra might be a part of the show this year. (Source: YouTube/Twitter)

After a highly successful 10th season that saw commoners making their debut, Indian television’s controversy child, Bigg Boss is set to make a comeback for the 11th season. As per reports, the new season is likely to start in September this year and the fans can’t wait for it to begin. In the last few seasons, we have seen Dolly Bindra, Raja Kumar, Kamaal Rashid Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Punit Issar, Swami Om, Priyanka Jagga and many other participants landing in various controversies, making the show quite an interesting watch. If the reports are to be believed, this year’s edition might see YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja as a contestant. Apart from her, these celebrities can also be a part of the show:

1. Riya Sen

Daughter of yesteryear actress Moon Moon Sen, Riya got some good movies at the beginning of her career but failed to take off. Known for her work in movies like Style and Jhankar Beats, Riya landed in trouble when her controversial MMS clip was leaked. Since then, she hasn’t made too many appearances on the big screen and Bigg Boss could be the perfect chance to revive her career.

2. Zoya Afroz

Zoya who was the second runner-up in Femina Miss India 2013 got her first lead role opposite Himesh Reshammiya in The Xpose. However, she is still known as that little girl who played the daughter of Neelam and Mahesh Thakur in the multi starrer movie Hum Saath Saath Hai.

3. Mohit Malhotra

In last few seasons, we have seen many TV actors making it big through Bigg Boss and this year it could be the turn of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, Mohit Malhotra. Mohit started his career with MTV Splitsvilla and was later seen in Jamai Raja, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kya hua tera vada and has also hosted India’s Dancing Superstar.

4. Abhishek Malik

Another TV star who is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 11 is Abhishek Malik. He began his career with Chhal and starred in shows like Sheh Aur Maat, Hunar Hale and Avinesh Rekhi. He had also appeared on the television show MTV Splitsvilla, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat.

5. Achint Kaur

In a two-decade long career, Achint Kaur has made a name as the bad woman of the Indian television. She is known for shows like Swabhimaan, Jamai Raja, Banegi Apni Baat and also made an appearance in Bollywood film 2 States. If she becomes a part of the show, viewers might be up for some drama.