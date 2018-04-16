Bigg Boss 12 is coming! The theme for this season is out – Check out what it is to participate

Bigg Boss 12: One of the most popular reality television shows in India, Bigg Boss, is all set to return for another season.

Bigg Boss 12: One of the most popular reality television shows in India, Bigg Boss, is all set to return for another season. After completing eleven successful seasons on the television, the reality show has started with the audition process for its next season. what is interesting is the theme for the next season! The channel, Colors TV in a tweet mentioned that Bigg Boss 12 will be played in Jodis. That means this year contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss house as a couple.

As per indianexpress.com, a source close to the show shared, “Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year. While the partner angle was played during the ninth season themed- Double Trouble, this would be special, as, for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.”

Colors TV decided to announce the same during the finale of Rising Star 2 in which the host Ravi Dubey shared the news of the auditions is now open for commoners.

#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we're looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2018

In the 11 seasons aired so far, Bigg Boss has seen hosts like Arshad Warsi, Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty. However, ever since Salman Khan took charge of the show, he completely changed it for the channel as well as show’s future as well. Salman’s personality fits perfectly with the show – his swag, wit and attitude connected the people with the show. This has resulted in the enormous success of the show. No wonder Salman Khan gets a hefty cheque from the makers of the show for every episode.

Salman Khan is at present shooting for Race 3 which will release during Eid and after that, he is expected to get back to hosting Dus Ka Dum.