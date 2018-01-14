Bigg Boss 11 winner name leaked: Suspense high, who will win, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma? Here is announcer’s name

It has now emerged that desi Superhero aka the Padman, better known as Akshay Kumar will join BB11 to announce this season’s winner! (Photo: Twitter/ @BiggBoss)

Bigg Boss 11 winner name leaked: Well, believe that or not, the suspense is soaring to unprecedented highs as there is still uncertainty about who is the Bigg Boss 11 winner. This will remain so till the official announcement has been made. But Bigg Boss 11 winner name will definitely come from these four champion fighters in the reality TV show who bested everyone else to remain alive till the very last day! It has now emerged that desi Superhero aka the Padman, better known as Akshay Kumar will join BB11 to announce this season’s winner! And when will he do that? Well, catch him tonight at 9 PM as the the Bigg Boss 11 Finale plays out. Needless to say, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma must be thinking that they have done all the hard work and each one of them should be announced the winner.

However, that is not the way contests work out. There has to be one winner and the scales are turning in many contestants’ favour and then they tilt to others. However, one thing is clear to everybody, and that is that both Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde have created the most controversies and are eye-ball grabbers by all rights. Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are dark horses. They sometimes win too, but not often. The girls have gone out of a limb and staked their reputations on BB11 just to emerge winners. And now they are both eyeing looking to be crowned the champion.

WATCH|

Jin teeno ki dosti ki misaal di jaati hai, woh aaj karenge saath perform! Catch @eyehinakhan‘s dhamakedaar dance with Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa, tonight at 9 PM on #BB11Finale. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/13e7WOREHl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

To cut down to brass tacks, tune into this space to find out who will emerge the real winner and ignore all else including the reports saying Bigg Boss 11 winner name leaked. There is everything to play for still and may the best woman or man win. So, aa gayi hai results ki ghadi! Top 4 finalists mein se kaun banega Bigg Boss season 11 ka winner? Find out!

WATCH|

And not just Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta will be there to entertain and shock and awe you, a number of spectacular acts will be seen on the show tonight that will leave you craving for more and more.