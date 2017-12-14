Bigg Boss 11: What is in store for Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 11: As the curtain for another week of Bigg Boss 11 draws near, drama within the house residents is all set to reach a new high. (Twitter)

Bigg Boss 11: As the curtain for another week of Bigg Boss 11 draws near, drama within the house residents is all set to reach a new high. After a straining luxury budget task, the housemates will now evaluate the performances of each other. On one hand, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi would get a chance to become the captain of the house, on the other hand, the warden of the house (Bigg Boss) will ask the housemate to choose any two contestants as the weakest link in the task. Those weaklings will then be sent to jail. Current captain Arshi Khan will also get the power to send one more inmate to the kaal kothari.

As usual, there will be heated moments amongst the residents on choosing the weakest contenders. The housemates amongst whom it will be chosen are Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani. But before the trio would go to jail, Vikas upset over Priyank using his nickname ‘Guchipoo’ in the task would confront him and soon the two will get into a heated argument. He will go on to warn Priyank that he will make his life miserable in the show if he continues to make fun of him or his family again.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, upset over Shilpa’s dominance in the kitchen, Arshi will bad-mouth Shilpa behind her back to Hina. Arshi during the back-biting session will bring to Hina’s notice that Shilpa uses tap water to prepare food, which will leave Hina shocked. She will also tell Shilpa that because of her unhygienic ways many housemates are falling ill.

Unable to bear these allegations, Shilpa will lose her cool and ask Hina to step into the kitchen, as she will decide to dethrone herself as the kitchen queen.

Finally, giving Arshi some power, Bigg Boss would ask her to choose two other contestants along with her, who would get to see some footage of themselves. Excited about it, housemates would be seen pleading with Arshi to choose them. After a deep thought, Arshi will take Vikas and Hina along with her for this special screening. This means after the screening the trio will come out with much gossip and game plans.