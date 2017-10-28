  3. Bigg Boss 11: What are Pune, Goa scandals of Arshi Khan and why she started crying after Sapna Chaudhary named them?

Arshi was suspected to be part of a sex racket in Pune in October 2016. Arshi and her two male agents were caught by police; men were jailed and Arshi was sent to rescue home.

By: | Updated: October 28, 2017 7:58 PM
arshi khan, sapna chaudhary, bigg boss 11, pune, goa, prostitution racket, sex racket, priyank sharma, arshi khan pune goa scandals Bigg Boss is known for heated arguments, verbal clashes and controversies.
Bigg Boss 11 is known for heated arguments, verbal clashes and controversies. During the episode aired on Friday night, BB 11 viewers witnessed a big verbal clash between Haryanvi dance Sapna Chaudhary and bold contestant Arshi Khan. Sapna shouted at Arshi and teased her over her Pune-Goa scandal. And, soon after this episode, Arshi started crying. Many viewers must be wondering what is this Pune-Goa incident and why Arshi is so scared of this. Here is all you need to know about the fight between Sapna and Arshi; and what’s Arshi’s Pune-Goa connection:-

All Bigg Boss 11 viewers had witnessed that while Arshi and Sapna were arguing, Priyank told Sapna to shoot back at Arshi saying that she knows all about her ‘Pune-Goa scandals’, IE reported. As soon as Sapna shouted at Arshi with Pune-Goa connection, latter started crying. She was shocked. She was scared.

By saying ‘Pune and Goa scandals’, Priyank was referring to dirty and dark chapters from Arshi Khan’s life that she has been trying to hide, Indian Express reported. Reportedly, Arshi was suspected to be part of a sex racket in Pune in October 2016. Arshi and her two male agents were caught by police; men were jailed and Arshi was sent to rescue home. She fled from there, IE reported. All this happened in Pune.

As far as Goa scandal is concerned, Goa police had arrested Arshi from a beach side 5-star hotel on the accusations of indulging in the prostitution, , IE reported quoting to enewzhub.com.

On Friday night, Arshi Khan seemed so scared after Sapna Chaudhary uttered about Pune-Goa scandals.

Let’s see what happens now between Arshi and Sapna in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11.

