Bigg Boss 11 Weekend ka Vaar highlights: Sapna Choudhary evicted from House

One of the contestants of the Color TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 11, Sapna Choudhary, is out. The episode Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by actor Salman Khan saw the elimination of the Haryanvi dancer. After her elimination from the show, Sapna said she was taking back a lot of memories from the show and that there is nothing against any contestant. Earlier this week, Hina Khan, Sapna, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma were nominated for eviction. As per Sapna, television producer Vikas Gupta has the best chance to emerge as the winner of the 11th season of the television reality show.

Main reason to be part of the show for Sapna, where participants are locked inside a confined space for three months without any communication with outside world, was to use it as a way to break stereotypes against dancers. Earlier, during the episode, Salman Khan invited Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Ramesh Taurani, Remo D’Souza, Daisy Shah and others cast members of Race 3 on the stage. He also revealed how Bobby Deol even visited a gym to transform himself for Race 3.

Getting back to the contestants, he announced that eviction would be very different this time. All nominated contestants Hina, Priyank and Sapna wished each other after which eviction process announcement began. After Salman Khan announced Sapna’s name, Hina, Luv and Priyank got sad. However, Bandagi expressed her happiness at Sapna’s eviction. Priyank apologised to Vikas, but the latter refused to accept. During their conversation Vikas told Priyank that the latter had no idea what he was doing. Priyank then told him that he always supported Shilpa, to which Vikas explained the difference between Priyank and his group.

At the start of the episode, Salman Khan announced that Shilpa Shinde was safe. He also took the audience inside the house and showecd what discussions happened after Saturday’s episode.